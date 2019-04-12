Killing Games: Wildlife in the Crosshairs

press release: Join us for a screening of the award-winning film, Killing Games:  Wildlife in the Crosshairs, by Project Coyote.  It will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 7:00 PM in the Orchard Room at Discovery Building, N. 330 Orchard St., Madison, WI  53715.  Following the 30 minute film, there will be a panel discussion with Dr. Adrian Treves, UW-Madison professor and founder of the Carnivore Coexistence Lab, Bill Lynn, research scientist in ethics and sustainability at Clark University; and Megan Nicholson, Wisconsin state director of The Humane Society of the United States. Co-sponsored by Stop the Madness WI and Animal Legal Defense Fund UW-Madison.

UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715 View Map
