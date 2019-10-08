Kiloakaskitlz, Maggie Denman, Kat & the Hurricane, Kelly Hepper, The Bitter Nothings
Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Join four extraordinary women as they share the stage for a night of incredible, original Madison music!
Fierce Females highlights area female performers in an intimate setting. Each performer shares stories about their songwriting and experiences prior to every song! Performers take the stage together and perform in a round-robin style, making this a very unique evening of song and stories!
This month we host:
Maggie Denman
Kelly Hepper of Soul Doctors
Guest host, The Bitter Nothings
$8
Doors at 6:30
Music Begins At 7:00pm