Kiloakaskitlz, Maggie Denman, Kat & the Hurricane, Kelly Hepper, The Bitter Nothings

Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Join four extraordinary women as they share the stage for a night of incredible, original Madison music!

Fierce Females highlights area female performers in an intimate setting. Each performer shares stories about their songwriting and experiences prior to every song! Performers take the stage together and perform in a round-robin style, making this a very unique evening of song and stories!

This month we host:

Kiloakaskitlz of BloodLine

Maggie Denman

Kat and the Hurricane

Kelly Hepper of Soul Doctors

Guest host, The Bitter Nothings

$8

Doors at 6:30

Music Begins At 7:00pm

Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-467-2618
