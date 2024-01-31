media release: Mills Folly Microcinema presents Kim Kielhofner: Introspective Detective, a program of short films, on Wednesday, January 31, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. Admission $5.00, free for ALL members. A $1 fee will be added for single admission credit card charges, but no fee for multiple admissions ($10 or more). Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Montreal-based Kim Kielhofner works in video, drawing, and collage. She is interested in how we understand narratives - personal and historic - and how we place ourselves into them. Her process is based on interests in layered narrative, cinema, and literature through which she has developed an archive of images and ideas. Her work has been presented in solo shows at Dazibao (Montréal, CA), LUX (London, UK), VOX (Montréal, CA), Sporobole (Sherbrooke, CA) and k48 (Vienna, AT). Her work has also been shown widely in group exhibitions and screenings including Kassel Documentary Film and Video Festival, WRO Biennale, FIFA Experimental (Montréal), Oberhausen International Short Film Festival, and Bienal de la Imagen en Movimiento (Buenos Aires). She has been an artist in residence at KulturKontakt (Vienna, AT), Aberystwyth Arts Centre (UK), The Red Mansion Foundation (Beijing, CN), and International Studio and Curatorial Program (Brooklyn, US).

This screening was curated by Grant Phipps, who will moderate a remote Q&A discussion with the filmmaker at the end of the program.

Mills Folly Microcinema showcases nationally recognized experimental film and video art work from the festival and microcinema circuit. We network with regional filmmakers and organizations to bring filmmakers and guest programmers to Madison for screenings. And we incubate local experimental filmmaking by providing screen time at Project Projection events.