media release: Why is feedback so difficult, and how can we make it easier? The idea is simple: You don't have to choose between being a pushover and a jerk. Kim Scott, New York Times bestselling author of Radical Candor: Be a Kick-Ass Boss Without Losing Your Humanity, will explain the Radical Candor feedback framework and how you can practice it today. She'll offer practical, tactical tips for how to solicit criticism, give praise and criticism, gauge how what you're saying is landing, and build a culture of Radical Candor. She'll also discuss ensuring that bias, prejudice, and bullying don't masquerade as feedback. Radically Candid relationships with team members enable bosses to fulfill their three core responsibilities:

Create a culture of Compassionate Candor Build a cohesive team Achieve results collaboratively

About the Author: Kim Scott is the author of Radical Respect: How to Work Together Better and Radical Candor: Be a Kickass Boss Without Losing your Humanity. She co-founded a company that helps leaders put the ideas in her books into practice. Kim was a CEO coach at Dropbox, Qualtrics, Twitter, and other tech companies. She was a member of the faculty at Apple University and before that led AdSense, YouTube, and DoubleClick teams at Google. Earlier in her career she was an analyst at the Soviet Companies Fund, started a diamond cutting factory in Moscow, and was director of operations of a pediatric clinic in Kosovo. She lives with her family in Silicon Valley.