ONLINE: Kimberly Blaeser, Santee Frazier, Angie Trudell Vasquez, Joaquin Zihuatenejo

press release: This reading by alumni, mentors, and the current director of the Institute of American Indian Arts MFA program is a gathering of poetic voices who all identify as Indigenous. This reading will be as diverse as it is enthralling. These poets, who come from all parts of the country and the state of Wisconsin, have committed themselves to the act of rewriting the literary landscape by proving that Indigenous poetics is both vital and vibrant. Spend Indigenous People's Day with current city of Madison Poet Laureate, Angela C. Trudell Vasquez; former Wisconsin Poet Laureate, Kimberly Blaeser; Joaquin Zihuantanejo, winner of the Anhinga-Robert Dana Prize for Poetry; and Santee Frazier, award winning poet and current director of the Institute of American Indian Arts Low Residency MFA Program as they read from their latest collections. This will be an evening to remember.

Join the event at: https://www.crowdcast.io/e/wbf-indigenous-poetics. Before the event begins, you will see a countdown and the event image.