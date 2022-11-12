press release: “Hearts for the Homeless is back, re-branded as “Kindness 4 Kids!” Join us for our 7th annual event, on Saturday, November 22, 2022. This is our largest fundraising event, benefitting the Shelter from the Storm Ministries (SFTSM). The event will include dinner, a silent auction, Piano Fondue (dueling pianos), a photo booth, and a presentation and update on the House by SFTSM.

What: Kindness 4 Kids: fundraising event to benefit homeless children and their moms

Date: Saturday, November 12, 2022

Time: 6:00-9:00pm

Location: The Loft @ 132 ~ 132 Market Street, Sun Prairie

Details: Dinner, Entertainment featuring Piano Fondue (Dueling Pianos) and a silent auction, photo booth

Cost: ONLY $55 per ticket

Ticket Registration: https://cbo.io/tickets/sftsm/tix

About Shelter from the Storm Ministries: our ministry started 11 years ago when a group of individuals learned that nearly 100 students in the Sun Prairie School District were homeless. We opened the doors to the building in 2017. In the 5 years since we opened the building, we have helped 63 families, totaling 207 children and moms. 207 people from our community who are no longer without a home. It’s been 17 months since our last annual fundraising event.

This year besides housing families, with the community’s help, our residents have accomplished some impressive personal goals that will be game-changing for their families moving forward. Some of those goals include: obtaining a Driver’s License, an Associate’s Degree, enrolling at MATC, obtained a job as a Certified Nursing Assistant, raising their credit score by almost 200 points, purchasing a vehicle, paying down debt that had previously been overwhelming, learning how to budget and handle money, and one mom was ordained as an Evangelist Christian Minister.

As Shelter from the Storm Ministries, Inc. (SFTSM) celebrates its 11th year of service, we continue to look to the generous individuals and businesses right here in our community to assist us in our mission to help these families not only survive but to set them up to thrive as they leave our shelter.

SFTSM houses and supports an average of 11 homeless mothers and their children at a time (approximately 45 people), giving them a loving hand up into self-sufficiency. With your help, we have not only been able to provide a safe, clean, and trauma-informed place to stay but life-transforming opportunities that will positively impact our residents and their children throughout their lives.

Item donation and sponsorship opportunities are still available. Please see the contact information below or at sftsm.org.

Shelter from the Storm Ministries, Inc. (SFTSM) is a 501 (c)3 non-profit ministry, incorporated in Wisconsin, led by a local volunteer Board of Directors and Executive Team, with no local or national affiliation.

Checks can be made out to “SFTSM” OR visit www.sftsm.org to donate.