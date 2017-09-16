Kindness Rocks

Pinney Library 204 Cottage Grove Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53716

Kindness Rocks! Bring in your own rock or choose one of our pre-painted rocks to decorate with pictures and kind words. Then hide the rock somewhere in your community to brighten another person's day. Join special guest artists or dig-in to Maker Kits with activities to explore hands-on artistic and creative tools for building, creating, and playing. Drop-in and stay as long as you like. For kids ages 7 - 12, supervised younger siblings welcome. Call the library for each month's activity. ​

The Bubbler Program is funded by a National Leadership Grant from The Institute of Museum and Library Services.

