Kindness Rocks! Bring in your own rock or choose one of our pre-painted rocks to decorate with pictures and kind words. Then hide the rock somewhere in your community to brighten another person's day. Join special guest artists or dig-in to Maker Kits with activities to explore hands-on artistic and creative tools for building, creating, and playing. Drop-in and stay as long as you like. For kids ages 7 - 12, supervised younger siblings welcome. Call the library for each month's activity. ​

https://www.facebook.com/KindnessRocksMadisonWI

The Bubbler Program is funded by a National Leadership Grant from The Institute of Museum and Library Services.