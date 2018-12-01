Kindohm, Spednar, Tarek Sabbar, sfradkin, 1trainwreck

press release: Algorave Madison will take place at Communication on December 1st from 7:30 - 11:00PM and will be $8 at the door. The lineup is as follows:

Kindohm (Minneapolis)

Spednar (Pittsburgh)

Tarek Sabbar (w/ Visuals from Dan Fitch) (Madison)

sfradkin (Madison)

1trainwreck (Madison)

All of the artists on the lineup are live coders, meaning that they will be generating music from computer code running on their laptops. In the spirit of open-source culture, the show will include a projector so that audience members can see what performers are writing/executing on their screens.

We will also be hosting a free workshop run by Kindohm at 11:00AM on December 1, for Madison locals to learn how to live code. It will take place at the Center for Humanities, University Club Room 313. Folks interested in this should email algorave.madison@gmail. com with their name, prior experience with live coding (none is OK!), whether they can bring your own laptop to the workshop and, if so, what operating system.

The Facebook page also includes copy and links to music for all the artists involved: https://www. facebook.com/events/ 491896224652771/