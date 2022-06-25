King Street Walking Tour

press release: Over the years, Madison’s very first street has been home to its first fast-food lunchroom (one-minute lunch, anyone?), first high-volume grocery, and Madison’s first teacher. Throw in the Majestic (Madison’s oldest continually operating theater), an Art Deco high-rise and a Turkish bath and you’ll realize there’s a lot about this well-visited street you may not know.

Starting Location: By the large granite arch at the intersection of King, Webster, and Doty Streets. Click here for a map.

Thursday evening tours are at 6:00 p.m. Saturday morning tours are at 10:00 a.m. Tickets must be purchased online. Reservations are required for all guests as we have limited space on each tour. We ask that if you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, please cancel your ticket. TICKET SALES END 24 hours prior to the tour start time.

Cost: Tours are $10 for adults, $5 for students, and free for Madison Trust members!

Large Groups: If you have a group of 8 or more, please contact us for special arrangements prior to the tour.

Cancellations: To cancel your tour, please contact us or cancel on your Eventbrite tour confirmation email at least 24 hours prior to your tour. You must cancel 24 hours prior to your tour to receive a refund.

Cancellations by The Madison Trust:A tour may be cancelled for extreme weather or lightening. We will alert guests at least four hours in advance by email. Purchased tickets will be refunded.

Weather: We will be there rain or shine! See Cancellations for exceptions.

What to wear: Dress for the weather in comfortable shoes, as tours require standing and walking for up to 90 minutes.