Kiss the Ground
Pinney Library 516 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716
press release: Screening and discussion of the documentary Kiss the Ground. Hosted by 350 Wisconsin. The film tells the story of farmers, researchers, and activists who are working to show how the ways we grow our food often harm the planet, but also the power of regenerative agriculture to revitalize soil, water, and our communities while also helping to solve the climate crisis. Donation suggested to help defray the costs of the film screening itself.