press release:

Doors at 6:45PM, Show 7:00-8:30PM, 1119 Williamson St, Madison, WI 53703

All ages welcome.$10 suggested donation (all proceeds go to Broom Street Theater).

Kissing for An Hour is the brain child of creative weirdos Vanessa Tortolano and Meghan Rose. The two will perform an hour of improvised scenes based on a suggestion of a noise from the audience. Get ready for ridiculousness and realness in equal measure.

There will be a piano and improvised songs can also be expected.

ABOUT THE PERFORMERS

Vanessa Tortolano has been working in the funny business since 2011 when she joined the Monkey Business Institute improv company. She began to hone her craft as a stand-up comedian in 2014 and is now a frequent opening act for touring comics at Madison's legendary Comedy Club on State Street and various clubs in the midwest and New York City. She has opened for Mary Mack, Aparna Nacherla, Dan Cummins, Deb DiGiovanni and Dusty Slay. Vanessa is a founding member of the hit all-female improv show "Yes Ma'am" and mastermind behind the improv + stand-up hybrid format "The Merge", both with Monkey Business. Vanessa is a feisty mother of four teenagers, one dog, and two stupid kitties, and co-owner of NessAlla Kombucha.

Meghan Rose is primarily a musician, and started writing songs through her time as music director at Atlas Improv in 2006. Meghan was a company improviser with Atlas for a few years and left the company to dedicate her free creative time to music. Meghan's most notable bands include Little Red Wolf, Gold Dust Women (Fleetwood Mac tribute), Damsel Trash, and most recently The Loud Soft Loud based in Brooklyn, New York - her current residence. She has a deep love for musical theater and has music directed several productions including "Xanadu" and "Bare" at The Bartell Theater, and her own original music for "Z-Town: The Zombie Musical" (book & lyrics Sarah Mucek) and Broom Street's "Held" (book & lyrics Kelly Maxwell) which was accepted into the New York Musical Festival (NYMF) this past summer. Thanks to her friends in Monkey Business, she's been able to stretch her improv chops again and is excited to get silly.