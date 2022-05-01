Kite Fly-In

media release: Enjoy flying a kite with your friends and neighbors at Anderson County Park on Sunday May 1 from 1-3pm at a Kite Fly-In. Bring a kite or the first 50 people will receive a kite for free. Also remember to bring your camera to take pictures of all the colors and shapes flying high in the sky. Sponsored by the Oregon-Brooklyn Optimist Club and Dane County Parks. No rain date.

Kids & Family
Recreation
