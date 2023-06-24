media release: Join Madison Cat Project for the annual Kitty Palooza, an exciting event featuring local vendors, live music, a fun raffle, face painting, and lots of kitties to adopt! Meet the cats we have available and even take one (or more!) home that day! Best of all, adoption fees are waived! So come on by for a fun Saturday spent with cats. What could be better?

All adoptions are sponsored by the Berbee Walsh Foundation.

10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., June 24, 2023, Madison Cat Project parking lot, 3205 Latham Drive