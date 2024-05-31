× Expand courtesy KLJ Movement A KLJ Movement student dancer. A KLJ Movement student dancer.

7 pm, 5/31-6/1.

media release: KLJ Movement is a non-profit dance company, founded by Kyra Johnson in 2020. KLJ Movement provides professional development through performance opportunities and technique classes. Aspiring dancers and movement artists will be empowered by the contributions of black and brown dancers throughout history.

"Summer Interlude" is an annual scholar dance production that showcases the culmination of our dancers' education from the past season. This year's theme, "Dance Knowledge & History," promises an enriching and visually stunning experience. Through choreography that pays homage to dance's rich heritage and evolution, audiences will be taken on a journey through time and culture. We have the honor and support of Madison Community Foundation, the Pleasant Rowland Foundation, and Willy Street Co-op Community Reinvestment Fund.

General Admission: $20

Ages 3 and younger $5