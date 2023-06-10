Knitting as Social Practice

media release: In celebration of World Wide Knit in Public Day, join us at the James Watrous Gallery for an afternoon of knitting and a gallery talk with exhibiting artist, Alison Gates. Working primarily within fiber arts, Gates uses her artistic practice as a way to explore deeper social issues such as climate change and gender. This event is in partnership with Fiddlesticks Knits, aiming to make the art and skill of fiber arts accessible to everyone. Bring your needles and your latest project and join the conversation! Let us know you're coming - RSVP here: https://www. wisconsinacademy.org/evenings/ knitting-social-practice

This event is free and open to all ages.