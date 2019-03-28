Knitting with Chandler
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Learn the ins and outs of simple knitting with Chandler. We’ll practice the basics of how to knit.
Knitting is a traditional way of making warm and versatile clothing which has seen a resurgence in interest in the past few decades. Come see what’s got needles clicking everywhere!
Free for museum members or free with museum admission. No pre-registration is required for this event.
