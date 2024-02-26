Know Your Rights: Biking and the Law
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Madison Bikes Community Event
KNOW YOUR RIGHTS: BIKING AND THE LAW with Clayton Griessmeyer, Bicycle Injury Lawyer https://www.griessmeyerlaw.com/
Where: Madison Public Library, 201 W Mifflin St, Room 104
When: Monday, February 26, 2024 at 6pm
Join us for a presentation by bicycle injury lawyer, Clayton Griessmeyer and Ian's pizza!
Clayton has been a lawyer for 16 years and has spent the majority of his working days helping people who get hurt while riding bicycles.
Topics he'll cover:
- Laws that are designed to protect people on bicycles and pedestrians
- Things to keep in mind while biking
- Specific examples of crashes
- How insurance companies and their lawyers try to cheat people out of justice
- Overview of a case from start to finish with pointers for people who get hurt while biking