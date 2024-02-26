media release: Madison Bikes Community Event

KNOW YOUR RIGHTS: BIKING AND THE LAW with Clayton Griessmeyer, Bicycle Injury Lawyer https://www.griessmeyerlaw.com/

Where: Madison Public Library, 201 W Mifflin St, Room 104

When: Monday, February 26, 2024 at 6pm

Join us for a presentation by bicycle injury lawyer, Clayton Griessmeyer and Ian's pizza!

Clayton has been a lawyer for 16 years and has spent the majority of his working days helping people who get hurt while riding bicycles.

Topics he'll cover:

- Laws that are designed to protect people on bicycles and pedestrians

- Things to keep in mind while biking

- Specific examples of crashes

- How insurance companies and their lawyers try to cheat people out of justice

- Overview of a case from start to finish with pointers for people who get hurt while biking

- Q+A

https://www.facebook.com/events/1324033375656312/