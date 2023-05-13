media release: Girls Inc. of Greater Madison is hosting a professional, grown-up conference at Goodman Community Center to bring Girls Inc. members and community youth together to share in activities that explore the six principles of the Girls Inc. Bill of Rights. This conference is open to all girls, female-identifying and non-binary youth from elementary through high school.

Role models from the community will guide youth through a schedule packed with creative, educational activities, such as games, workshops and discussions – all designed to inspire participants to feel strong, smart and bold! Each of the breakout sessions will invite attendees to "try on" one of the six rights and think about what it means in their life. It’s essential learning. When youth understand and embrace their rights, they become empowered to stand up for themselves and to advocate for others.

G﻿irls Inc. Bill of Rights

Girls have the right to:

Be themselves and to resist gender stereotypes. Express themselves with originality and enthusiasm. Take risks, to strive freely, and to take pride in success. Accept and appreciate their bodies. Have confidence in themselves and to be safe in the world. Prepare for interesting work and economic independence.

Sessions include Right No. 4: Girls have the right to accept and appreciate their bodies. A young, female DJ from the community will be playing incredibly dance-able tunes for everyone to move to. Free from the self-conscious anxieties of boy-girl dances, participants can “dance like no one is watching” and simply appreciate their bodies.

T﻿his event is free for Girls Inc. of Greater Madison members and $5 for community members.

This is an all day event. Please plan on dropping off and picking up your child — transportation is not provided.

All girls, female-identifying and non-binary youth grades 1st - 12th are welcome to attend. Girls Inc. membership not required.

Free meals, drinks and snacks provided.

Know Your Rights: Girls Inc. Bill of Rights Conference will take place in the Goodman Community Center Ironworks building, 149 Waubesa St., Madison. See parking options at goodmancenter.org/parking.

Participants who are not already Girls Inc. members will fill out a release form during the checkout process.

Questions about the event? Contact Jade Koenigs, Girls Inc. Manager, at jadek@goodmancenter.org or 608.218.4140.

Interested in sponsoring this event? Contact Meghan Allynn Johnson, Corporate Giving & Events Manager, at mjohnson@goodmancenter.org or 608-204-8033.