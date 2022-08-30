Know Your Rights

JustDane 2115 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713

media release: Have you faced discrimination because of an arrest or conviction record?  Find out what your rights are from the city of Madison Dept. of Civil Rights on Aug. 30, at 5:00pm, at the JustDane offices, 2115 S. Park St. Valuable information will be provided and questions will be answered.

Also available on Zoom: https://cityofmadison.zoom.us/j/84286791765?pwd=d2MyMHM5dDJwSXlGalh2Qmw0R3Qxdz09

 Meeting ID: 842 8679 1765

Passcode: 770385

Info

608-256-0906
