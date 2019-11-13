Know Your Rights Training
First Unitarian Society 900 University Bay Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53705
press release: Wed. Nov. 13 6:30 pm First Unitarian Society (900 Univ Bay Dr.) Know Your Rights Training! Come learn about the crisis facing undocumented immigrants and how you can best protect their rights through the sanctuary movement. Light refreshments will be served. Hosted by the Dane Sanctuary Committee. Please RSVP by contacting: elanor3560@att.net
Info
First Unitarian Society 900 University Bay Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53705 View Map
Public Notices