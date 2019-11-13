Know Your Rights Training

Google Calendar - Know Your Rights Training - 2019-11-13 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Know Your Rights Training - 2019-11-13 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Know Your Rights Training - 2019-11-13 18:30:00 iCalendar - Know Your Rights Training - 2019-11-13 18:30:00

First Unitarian Society 900 University Bay Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53705

press release: Wed. Nov. 13 6:30 pm First Unitarian Society (900 Univ Bay Dr.) Know Your Rights Training! Come learn about the crisis facing undocumented immigrants and how you can best protect their rights through the sanctuary movement. Light refreshments will be served. Hosted by the Dane Sanctuary Committee. Please RSVP by contacting: elanor3560@att.net

Info

First Unitarian Society 900 University Bay Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53705 View Map
Public Notices
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Know Your Rights Training - 2019-11-13 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Know Your Rights Training - 2019-11-13 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Know Your Rights Training - 2019-11-13 18:30:00 iCalendar - Know Your Rights Training - 2019-11-13 18:30:00