ONLINE: Knowledge is Power! SEO Keyword Research

Ranking for right keywords is easier than you think —but you might be ranking for the wrong words and not even know it. No matter your type of business, attracting the right people is vital.

I’m going to analyze several examples during this event and then you will get the opportunity to tell me your business’ website and I’ll run through how your website stacks up, what right or wrong keywords you rank for currently, and lastly I’ll show you some keywords for you to target using building pages/blogging on your website.

Sarah Wu has been a certified speech-language pathologist for 15 years during which time she built two websites, one focused on school lunch reform that led to publishing the book Fed Up With Lunch in 2011. In 2014 she established a speech therapy presence with her blog Speech is Beautiful, creating Bilingual Speech Therapy Resources LLC in 2018, including a membership and three online courses.

To help businesses navigate the online environment, Sarah established her agency Cloud Line Digital in 2021. She works with local and online businesses to build an online presence with purpose through SEO analysis, email list growth and marketing, and SEO-optimized website content creation.