ONLINE: Knutson Drive Neighborhood Meeting

From Ald. Charles Myadze's blog:

There have been a few complaints over the past two years regarding the parking situation on Knutson Drive between Green Avenue and Westport Road. The complaint is that the street width is too narrow to allow parking on both sides, and the request I have received is to remove parking from at least one side of Knutson Drive and/or widen the street. The City currently has no plans to reconstruct the street or make any specific changes. Please join me and Traffic Engineering staff for a virtual neighborhood meeting on Monday, June 7, at 6pm to discuss the current situation and to provide any feedback you may have to help the City reach an acceptable solution. You can join the virtual meeting using your computer, smartphone or tablet, or you can listen in via telephone. You will receive login information after registering at https://cityofmadison.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYtcuitrDopHNJmej5PD7LoybcgEGT6ql4q