media release: Kommuna Lux, the acclaimed 'Odesa Urban Folk' band from Ukraine, is set to embark on a US charity tour this Summer, blending thrilling Klezmer and Ukrainian folk music to raise funds for humanitarian causes back home.

Just as the streets of their hometown of Odesa are rich with nostalgia and a diverse, bohemian Black Sea coastal vibe, Kommuna Lux’s melodies are filled with dazzling rhythms, refreshing anarchy, and plenty of joie de vivre! These conservatory-trained musicians combine traditional Klezmer, Balkan, and Urban Chanson, with a dash of Ukrainian Folk and inject it with rocket fuel for a high-energy Big Band sound from the bygone days of speakeasies and rum runners.

Leading Kommuna Lux is Bagrat Tsurkan, whose hot buttered voice and nonstop energy compel everyone to the dance floor. The remaining band, Volodymyr Gitin (clarinet), Oleg Vasianovich, (accordion), Andrei Okhramovich (trumpet), Yaroslav Besh (trombone), Viktor Kirilov (acoustic guitar), and Sergei Poltorak (percussion), miraculously manage to play with perfection while creating equally dizzying energy on stage. Watch an example of their live show here.

Kommuna Lux has been fundraising at their shows since 2022 and raised $16,000 in donations on their fall 2023 US tour. They created KMLX, a 501-c3 charity, after their first US tour, ensuring that 100% of donations received at their concerts are used for humanitarian aid. Virtual donations can be made on the website https://kmlx.org/

As all the band members are of military age, Kommuna Lux must return to Ukraine after sixty days. Nonetheless, their dedication to long-term support extends beyond borders, as they are planning West Coast US and Canadian tour dates for Fall 2024.

“Kommuna Lux immerses the spectators in a universe full of humor and the joy of celebrating life.” - Region (Switzerland newspaper)

More about Kommuna Lux

Kommuna Lux was formed in 2014 in the streets of Odesa, the Pearl of the Black Sea. Their days of busking and flash mobs all around town lead to major concerts on renowned stages of the city, then throughout Europe and now the United States. Their compositions bear the imprint of the rich history and diversity of Odesa, an ancient port city with ethnic ties to over 40 nations.

The band name refers to the shared housing known as Kommunalka, a widespread form of communal living in 20th century Odesa, while “Lux” emphasizes the joy of this community as well as the band’s high-quality musical abilities.

When Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, the band went into shock along with the rest of their countrymen. One of the group’s original members left to join the army and is still currently serving. The remaining Kommuna Lux members decided that they could do more good with their instruments than guns, and began touring Europe to raise money and support for Ukraine. They raised thousands of dollars that summer and became the “go to band” for Klezmer music in both Germany and Poland, even winning Germany’s “Iron Eversteiner” prize for folk music in 2018.

Kommuna Lux's captivating performances not only entertain but also embody the resilience and spirit of Ukraine. Through their music, they inspire unity and encourage support for vital causes, serving as a powerful reminder of the positive impact individuals can make when they come together.

https://kommunalux.com/

www.youtube.com/@KommunaLux

https://kmlx.org/