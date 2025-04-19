media release: $30. At Leola Hall (Sauk Prairie River Arts Center: 105 9th St, Prairie du Sac, WI 53578)

Kontras Quartet explores the role of chamber music in the new millennium, at once keeping classic tradition and style alive while embracing new opportunities and fusing genres to expand the art form and include a more diverse audience. Formed in 2009, the “superb Chicago-based ensemble” (Gramophone Magazine) has become known for its vibrant and nuanced performances, “crisp precision” (Palm Beach Daily News), “superlative artistry” (CVNC Arts Journal), and unique penchant for exploring the folk roots of classical music.