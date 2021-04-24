ONLINE: KORN

media release: Continuing a legacy of groundbreaking achievements and radical innovation, GRAMMY® Award-winning, multi-platinum band KORN have announced details of their global streaming event, KORN: MONUMENTAL.

Scheduled for Saturday, April 24, at 1:00PM PDT / 4:00PM EDT / 9:00PM BST / 10:00PM CEST, the ticketed immersive concert experience will broadcast worldwide from the set of the breath-taking Stranger Things: The Drive-Into Experience. Produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, the performance promises to be an unforgettable set from the iconic band, highlighted by rare and sought-after deep cuts and classics from their legendary catalog. Since KORN’s latest critically acclaimed album, THE NOTHING, never received a proper tour due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, KORN: MONUMENTAL will mark the live debut of select tracks from the new record for fans around the globe.

Tickets for this landmark global streaming event are on sale at KornLive.com at an early bird discount through Saturday, March 27th. Fans can also purchase bundles and V.I.P. experiences, including exclusive merchandise, limited-edition autographed posters, and a virtual meet & greet with the entire band, which will be available as a digital download. KORN: MONUMENTAL will be available to stream for 72 hours through April 27th at 11:59 PM EDT. Please note, this is a fully virtual event, there will be no in-person attendance permitted.

KORN vocalist Jonathan Davis remarked “We hope you take part in this experience with us. And though it is not the same as performing live with you here, we still want to bring you some great music and a fun show.”