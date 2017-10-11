Koval Hangover Brunch

Sardine 617 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

10 am-3 pm: Friends, we made it to the end of another Madison Cocktail Week. Things seemed a little hairy for a minute there, but we’re coming out on the other side. And congrats are in order — in this case, your reward is eating some stuff, and drinking some more stuff. Sardine has the cure for whatever ails ya on this Sunday morning/afternoon/late afternoon, and will be serving a late brunch with your recovery in mind. After all, nothing says “Hangover, I’m pleading with you, GET OUT OF MY BODY” like a Koval-only cocktail menu and French comfort food. Bechamel sauce and gruyere cheese on everything, please.

Sardine 617 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Madison Cocktail Week
608-441-1600
