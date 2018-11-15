press release:Disaster Passport will perform an original, new score to a live screening of the 1983 oddball documentary Koyaanisqatsi. The original score was composed by Philip Glass.

Disaster Passport is an all-instrumental quartet that started making music together late last winter. The non-vocal nature of our original music combined with the curious sound we create led us to imagine coming up with a new track for the 85-minute film. We’ve been composing alone and together, writing to the visuals, since last spring.

Disaster Passport features two banjos played through effects and delay. Andy Moore plays one five-string in a straight Appalachian style. Colin Crowley, who recently moved his family to Madison from Kenya, plays a pop-African technique on his banjo. The combination of styles is pretty expressive. Karl Christenson (Cribshitter) plays baritone electric guitar. The band is rounded out by Luke Bassuener (Asumaya, Faux Fawn) who creates vocal loops and plays stirring African percussion.

Koyaanisqatsi was a limited release art film, directed and produced by Godfrey Reggio under the banner of Francis Ford Coppola’s American Zoetrope production house. The title comes from the Hopi Indian phrase “life out of balance.” The movie is a crazy hodge-podge of moving images both natural and very urban and industrial. It’s verite-non-narrated.

Thursday, November 15 at 8:00 p.m., Communication, 2645 Milwaukee Street

Cost: $5.00

seated show / all ages / sober space