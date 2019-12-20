Krause Family Band

Cafe Carpe, Fort Atkinson 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin 53538

press release: The Krause family, Katie, Ruthie, and their father Rick, sing together and play a variety of instruments, forming the core of the Krause Family Band. They perform originals and some traditional roots music, and are known for their distinctive close harmonies. They have been featured many times on the live radio show A Prairie Home Companion with Garrison Keillor. 

Cafe Carpe, Fort Atkinson 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin 53538 View Map
920-563-9391
