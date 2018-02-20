Krish Mohan, Andrew Frank, Stevie Leigh Crutcher

press release: Anti-Imperalism National Comedy Takeover Presented by:

Krish Mohan – touring comedian with Andrew Frank, a very funny touring comedian – two very socially conscious comedians have been featured in various Comedy & Fringe Festivals.

Stevie Leigh Crutcher opens the show!

ABOUT: Andrew Frank is a comedian based out of Chicago. His cerebral, imaginative style and relentless ethic have earned him three nationwide tours spanning a total of 42 cities. His love of language, philosophy, sociology, anthropology, and cosmology are on full display each time he takes the stage. He has had the privilege of working alongside great comedic minds such as Anthony Jeselnik, Kevin Nealon, Jake Johannsen, Bobcat Goldthwait, Chad Daniels, Tommy Johnagin, and many more. He was the Winner of Make Me Laugh 2015, The Winner of Go Bananas Comedy Club’s Funniest in Cincinnati 2016, the Runner Up in Trial By Laughter 2015, and the Runner Up of Helium’s Funniest in St. Louis 2016 Competition. He was selected as one of 32 comics to participate in the 38th Annual Seattle International Comedy Competition in November 2017. His first independently filmed hour special entitled Macrocosm was released in February 2017.

ABOUT: Krish Mohan is a socially conscious, Indian standup comedian and writer who regularly tours the country. He performs at small theaters, bars, comedy clubs, colleges and DIY venues with his quirky attitude, charming personality, and intelligent humor. Krish captivates and engages audiences of all backgrounds, tackling hot button topics like race, religion, war, immigration, while adding an optimistic philosophical & sociological twist! Mohan has also been featured on NPR and performed at several Fringe Festivals (IndyFringe, Pittsburgh Fringe, Capital Fringe, Philly Fringe Arts), where he has been an audience favorite with his unique brand of comedy & social vigilantism. He has also opened for nationally touring headliners like Stewart Huff, Redacted Tonights Lee Camp and Hari Kondabolu. Krish is also the host of the weekly socio-political commentary web show, Fork Full of Noodles and the podcast Taboo Table Talk.

