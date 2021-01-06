ONLINE: Krista Eastman

press release: Krista Eastman is the author of The Painted Forest, which was named one of the best literary nonfiction debuts of 2019 by Poets & Writers. The Painted Forest also won the Council for Wisconsin Writers’ Nonfiction Book Award and an Outstanding Achievement Award from the Wisconsin Library Association. Her essays have appeared in journals such as Conjunctions, The Georgia Review, and Kenyon Review and been named Notable in Best American Essays.

She was born and raised in the Driftless hills of Wisconsin. After living in Senegal, France, Antarctica, and the eastern U.S., she returned to Wisconsin where she lives with her partner and young son. She’s working on a new book called Pionier.

Since 2011 Shake Rag Alley has partnered with the Council for Wisconsin Writers (CWW), Wisconsin People & Ideas, and the Wisconsin Poet Laureate Commission through the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters to offer week-long residencies to their annual writing contest winners.

In the tradition established by Edenfred, the Terry Family Foundation’s artist residence in Madison, writers and poets are provided with a week of uninterrupted time to focus on a project of their choice.

Between the months of December through March, writers stay in Shake Rag Alley’s inspiring lodging facilities surrounded by the nurturing environment of historic Mineral Point’s artistic community. Visiting writers participate in workshops, readings, and/or community outreach activities, including Wednesday evening Winter Writers Reading Series author talks and discussions.

2020-21 readings and discussions offered virtually via Zoom.