Kristi B, Universal Sound, Wayne Road, Gary McAdams Band, Funky Chunky, Blue Tea & Company
VFW Post 7591-Cottage Grove Road 301 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716
press release: Toys for Tots benefit at VFW #7591, 301 Cottage Grove Road. The benefit is on Sunday, December 9, and runs from Noon to 6:30. This is run annually by the Madison Marine Corps Cadets. Admission is a new, unwrapped toy or a cash donation.
12:30 Blue Tea & Company
1:30 Funky Chunky
2:30 The Gary McAdams Band
3:30 Wayne Road
4:30 Universal Sound
5:30 Kristi B.
Info
VFW Post 7591-Cottage Grove Road 301 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716 View Map
Fundraisers
Music