Kristi B, Universal Sound, Wayne Road, Gary McAdams Band, Funky Chunky, Blue Tea & Company

to Google Calendar - Kristi B, Universal Sound, Wayne Road, Gary McAdams Band, Funky Chunky, Blue Tea & Company - 2018-12-09 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kristi B, Universal Sound, Wayne Road, Gary McAdams Band, Funky Chunky, Blue Tea & Company - 2018-12-09 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kristi B, Universal Sound, Wayne Road, Gary McAdams Band, Funky Chunky, Blue Tea & Company - 2018-12-09 12:00:00 iCalendar - Kristi B, Universal Sound, Wayne Road, Gary McAdams Band, Funky Chunky, Blue Tea & Company - 2018-12-09 12:00:00

VFW Post 7591-Cottage Grove Road 301 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716

press release: Toys for Tots benefit at VFW #7591, 301 Cottage Grove Road. The benefit is on Sunday, December 9, and runs from Noon to 6:30. This is run annually by the Madison Marine Corps Cadets. Admission is a new, unwrapped toy or a cash donation.

12:30       Blue Tea & Company

1:30         Funky Chunky

2:30         The Gary McAdams Band

3:30         Wayne Road

4:30         Universal Sound

5:30         Kristi B.

Info
VFW Post 7591-Cottage Grove Road 301 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716 View Map
Fundraisers
Music
608-416-0364
to Google Calendar - Kristi B, Universal Sound, Wayne Road, Gary McAdams Band, Funky Chunky, Blue Tea & Company - 2018-12-09 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kristi B, Universal Sound, Wayne Road, Gary McAdams Band, Funky Chunky, Blue Tea & Company - 2018-12-09 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kristi B, Universal Sound, Wayne Road, Gary McAdams Band, Funky Chunky, Blue Tea & Company - 2018-12-09 12:00:00 iCalendar - Kristi B, Universal Sound, Wayne Road, Gary McAdams Band, Funky Chunky, Blue Tea & Company - 2018-12-09 12:00:00