Kristi B, Universal Sound, Wayne Road, Gary McAdams Band, Funky Chunky, Blue Tea & Company

press release: Toys for Tots benefit at VFW #7591, 301 Cottage Grove Road. The benefit is on Sunday, December 9, and runs from Noon to 6:30. This is run annually by the Madison Marine Corps Cadets. Admission is a new, unwrapped toy or a cash donation.

12:30 Blue Tea & Company

1:30 Funky Chunky

2:30 The Gary McAdams Band

3:30 Wayne Road

4:30 Universal Sound

5:30 Kristi B.