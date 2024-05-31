Kristin Lytie, Alecia Altstaetter, Aristotle Awes, Lisa Quam

media release: Join us for an uproarious night of laughter at The Forward Club in Madison, where comedy reigns supreme! Hosted by Lisa Quam, this comedy extravaganza features the hilarious wit of headliner Kristin Lytie! Kristin recently recorded her first album and has worked with Laurie Kilmartin, Eddie Pepitone, and Bobcat Goldthwait.

But that's not all! Brace yourself for side-splitting performances by the comedic talents of Alecia Altstaetter and Aristotle Awes. Get ready to laugh out loud and maybe even snort with laughter as these comedic geniuses take the stage. It's a night you won't want to miss!

Doors open at 7 PM; show from 8 PM - 9:30 PM

Prepare for an unforgettable showcase of wit and humor as our local comedic gems take the stage. They'll have you in stitches with their hilarious observations, clever punchlines, and unique perspectives on life.

Pre-event tickets are $15 + EventBrite fee. At the door tickets are $20 cash or Venmo