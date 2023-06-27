× Expand Anthony Walczak A close-up of Kristine Hansen. Kristine Hansen

About the book: Frank Lloyd Wright was born in 1867 in the rolling hills of Richland Center. His organic architecture remains rooted in Wisconsin's landscape, from affordable-housing prototypes to his summer home and architecture school in Spring Green. This comprehensive guide to Wright's designs (and those of his protégés) that are open to the public--as well as those available for "drive-bys" only--is for the architecture or history fan.

About the author: Based in Milwaukee, Kristine Hansen is a nationally recognized design and travel author with articles published on ArchitecturalDigest.com as well as in Time, Midwest Living, and Milwaukee Magazine. She's also the author of Wisconsin Cheese Cookbook: Creamy, Cheesy, Sweet and Savory Recipes from the State's Best Creameries.