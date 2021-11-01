ONLINE: Kristine Hinrichs

media release: "Outside Looking In Looking Out," November-December virtual exhibit at PhotoMidwest. Opening reception: November 4 at 7 p.m. CDT; to join, go to WWW.zoom.com/join

Meeting ID: 858 1248 0239

Passcode: 493896

About the Exhibit: The images presented here are a selection of my more “urban” images, primarily from near my downtown Milwaukee home. I am in my eleventh year of Project 365, not missing a day of shooting and posting on social media since July 2, 2011. The daily nature (and pressure) of this project gets me out the door every day with my camera. Some days I come home with “just photos” and other days I have images that I see as special. But for the project, I may not have been in that right place at that right time or had the experience to “see” the image.

My photography focuses on the urban environment, an outgrowth of my training and interest in urban planning. I am interested in the architecture and how elements of the urban environment connect in unusual ways, rather than in traditional street photography. Many of these images are part of an on-going project “Outside looking in looking out”, using the placement of reflections to mimic/simulate double exposures - similar to a funhouse mirror where elements of the image reverberate. Others depict people interacting with that environment or the urban landscape in different forms. I am attracted to the many layers of the cityscape, the fact that there is so often “more” than I see at first blush, if only I take the time to look. My goal is for the viewer stop, look, and question what they see and to see their own place in the changing city.

About the Artist: Kristine Hinrichs is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin based photographer. She lives in downtown and focuses on the urban environment, an outgrowth of her training and interest in urban planning. She shoots with the Olympus mirrorless camera system.

Her work has been featured in several juried exhibitions – the Racine Art Museum’s biannual Wisconsin Photography 2018 and 2020, Racine Art Museum triennial “Racine and Vicinity Show 2021 All Media Juried Competition”, Plymouth Art Center “Alive in the Arts” in 2020 and 2021, four Praxis Gallery exhibitions, CoPA Milwaukee, Art Bar Milwaukee 2019 & 2021 (Best of Show 2019), Appleton’s Trout Museum SECURA “Fine Arts Exhibition” in 2020 and 2021, Midwest Center for Photography “Emerge 2021” and Portfolio Platform Fall 2021/Winter 2022, Museum of Wisconsin Art 2019 Member Exhibition “Best Urban & Landscape”, Artless Bastard, Sturgeon Bay’s Miller Art Museum juried exhibition, Artdose Magazine + Honey and Ace exhibition, and others.

She is a member of the Milwaukee Coalition of Photographic Arts (CoPA), Photo Midwest, the Milwaukee Artist Resource Network (MARN), Wisconsin Visual Artists (WVA), and several other arts-related organizations.