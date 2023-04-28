× Expand Mick McKiernan "Kubos³," Cycropia Aerial Dance. "Kubos³," Cycropia Aerial Dance, 2023.

media release: Cycropia Aerial Dance presents KUBOS³

Friday, April 28, 7:30 pm; Saturday, April 29, 2 and 7:30 pm, The Cycropia studio: 5048 Tradewinds Pkwy, Madison, WI

Tickets at cycropia.org/tix (Adults: $20+; Kids 3-12: $12; 2 and under: Free)

Join Cycropia for our spring company performance, a spectacular spectacle of aerial artistry and dance on flying cubes, poles, fabrics, straps, and much more. This unique performance is sure to delight audience members of all ages!