Kubos³

Buy Tickets

Cycropia Aerial Dance Studio 5048 Tradewinds Parkway, Madison, Wisconsin 53718

media release: Cycropia Aerial Dance presents KUBOS³

Friday, April 28, 7:30 pm; Saturday, April 29, 2 and 7:30 pm, The Cycropia studio: 5048 Tradewinds Pkwy, Madison, WI

Tickets at cycropia.org/tix (Adults: $20+; Kids 3-12: $12; 2 and under: Free)

Join Cycropia for our spring company performance, a spectacular spectacle of aerial artistry and dance on flying cubes, poles, fabrics, straps, and much more. This unique performance is sure to delight audience members of all ages!

Info

Cycropia Aerial Dance Studio 5048 Tradewinds Parkway, Madison, Wisconsin 53718
Theater & Dance
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Kubos³ - 2023-04-28 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Kubos³ - 2023-04-28 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Kubos³ - 2023-04-28 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Kubos³ - 2023-04-28 19:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - Kubos³ - 2023-04-29 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Kubos³ - 2023-04-29 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Kubos³ - 2023-04-29 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Kubos³ - 2023-04-29 14:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Kubos³ - 2023-04-29 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Kubos³ - 2023-04-29 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Kubos³ - 2023-04-29 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Kubos³ - 2023-04-29 19:30:00 ical