ONLINE: Kurt Dietrich

On March 3 Kurt Dietrich discusses his book Wisconsin Riffs: Jazz Profiles from the Heartland

Although New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago are often considered the epicenters of American jazz, this extensive, upbeat compilation of jazz musician biographies details Wisconsin's rich association the genre since its the inception of the genre in the early 1900s. Iconic musicians Bunny Berigan, Woody Herman, Les Paul, and Al Jarreau all hailed from Wisconsin, as have many other influential players, composers, and teachers. Wisconsin Riffs features these musicians side-by-side-from the world-renowned to obscure regional artists-to portray a comprehensive history of jazz in Wisconsin.

Kurt Dietrich retired as Professor of Music and Barbara Baldwin De Frees Professor of Performing Arts at Ripon College at the end of the 2018-19 school year, where he taught since 1980. He was trombonist with Matrix, with which he recorded for RCA, Warner Brothers, Pablo and Summit Records. He continues to do freelance playing, in both jazz and classical groups. His first book, Duke’s ‘Bones: Ellington’s Great Trombonists, was published in 1995. His second book, Jazz ‘Bones: The World of Jazz Trombone, appeared in 2005. He has also contributed to Annual Review of Jazz Studies, Black Music Research Journal, International Dictionary of Black Composers and other publications. Visit him at www.kurtdietrich.net