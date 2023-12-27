Kwanzaa Basket Making

media release: Make family memories and keep kids learning while school is out with extra hours, winter-themed programs, special events, and exhibit additions. Our City Table, a favorite past exhibit, returns for an extended run starting during Winter Wonder Weeks. And stop in to snap the most dino-rific holiday photo op in Wisconsin: the Tree Rex, our tyrannosaur built from artificial conifer trees, descends upon the Wonderground for the holiday season. Find the full schedule here.

$12 admission.