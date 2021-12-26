media release: Join Urban Triage on Sunday, December 26, for our Kwanzaa Celebration. Join us in lighting the Kinara, laughs, and conversation as we bring in the new year.

During this event, we will also invite you to learn more about our Supporting Healthy Black Families Workgroup and the role that it plays in transforming the lives of Black people, and Black Families.

We hope that you are able to join us for the first night of Kwanzaa as we reflect on the past year, and prepare for the new one ahead.