Kyle Geiger, DJ Deeon, Flapjack, M27, DJ Homewrecker, GinJahviTiz, 8Hertz, Matt Fanale, Harley

media release: Vinyl and Bass presents DISCO T : New Years Eve

featuring Speaker Kreatures sound system

Friday, December 31 : All Night All Out : 8pm to 6am

KYLE GEIGER

(Cubera, Soma, Droid)

Berlin : pounding melodic techno marathons

DJ DEEON

(Dancemania, Databass, Juke Trax)

Chicago : ghetto house and footwork juke

FLAPJACK

(Raversonly, Raving X, Happy League)

Los Angeles : hardcore will never die

M27

(In-N-Out Jungle, Goodchill, Ruff Tapes)

Oakland : hardcore junglist and turntablist

DJ HOMEWRECKER (Guesthouse Music) Madison : house

GINJAHVITIZ (Soul Fuel) Madison : breakbeats

8HERTZ (Lucid Tuesdays) Madison : deep dub

MATT FANALE (Anti/Social) Madison : industrial

HARLEY (Midwest Hardcorps) Cedar Rapids : downtempo

LIGHT : SOUND : DIMENSION Road Flare Visuals

@ CRUCIBLE MADISON, 3116 Commercial Ave, Madison. Free parking in the venue lot and there is plenty on street.

FB Event Page / DBN Website

DISCO T : New Years Eve is a friendly, safe, inclusive, and welcoming environment for all.

GENERAL ADMISSION (GA) tickets are per person. Includes tax plus $5.00 service charge.

Limited Capacity, 21+ w/ID for entry, Full service bar.

Proof of vaccination or negative covid test required for entry to this event. Masks optional.

Bring DIGITAL TICKET PRINTED OUT or DOWNLOAD / SCREEN SHOT to your mobile device. You DO NOT need to bring the original Credit Card Card used to purchase the ticket for admission.

Check your spam folder if you don’t receive your ticket email. Contact Vital Culture at 612-874-8892 M-F 11am-6pm if you have ticketing issues.

