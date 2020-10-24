ONLINE: Kyle Ketelsen

press release: The theaters may be silent, but the Margaret C. Winston Opera Center will not be! Madison Opera's rehearsal hall is perfect for music-making, shared directly with you. Digital fall subscription is $50, available here.

Oct. 24: Kyle Ketelsen is in regular demand by the world’s leading opera companies and orchestras. In the past year, he has sung leading roles with the Metropolitan Opera, San Francisco Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Zurich Opera, Hamburg Opera, and Washington National Opera.

Kyle makes his home here in Wisconsin with his wife and teenage children. He sang with Madison Opera early in his career – including at the very first Opera in the Park in 2002 – and has continued to stay close to the company.

Now he sings at the Madison Opera Center for the first time. The repertoire will be a tribute to the great American bass Giorgio Tozzi, who was Kyle’s teacher at Indiana University. Tozzi’s career spanned decades at the Metropolitan Opera, as well as many Broadway musicals – even dubbing the vocals for the film of South Pacific. Kyle’s salute to his late teacher will feature music from great operas and musicals – and probably a story or two.

Note: If it is possible from a health and safety standpoint to have a small, socially-distanced live audience for these concerts, we will do so. Tickets will be sold separately from the digital subscription and available closer to the concert date. The primary performance will be shared digitally with subscribers.