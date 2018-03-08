× Expand Kyle Kinane

The official voice of Comedy Central is coming back to Madison, and he's bringing all new fart jokes with him! Hot off his recent album Loose in Chicago, this Midwestern native knows a thing or two about drinking a thing or two. His hearty voice betrays his big heart, as his jokes, though often crude, have affection for the subjects. He's not mean whatsoever; he just makes some stray observations about that dumb T-shirt some jerk at some bar was wearing last week.

8:30 pm on 3/8 and 8 & 10:30 pm, 3/9-10, Comedy Club on State. $15-$10. 608-256-0099.