Kylee's Gift Cottage Grand Opening

media release: Over 16 years, Michael Anderson and Colin Murray have developed their art business Different by Design Today. Primarily grown at over 400 popup, weekend art shows throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Iowa, and Florida, the business has expanded into producing shows through ArtWorks Wisconsin in Madison and Milwaukee.

Michael and Colin have met many wonderful people along the way—customers and fellow artists. Last year, during the pandemic, they opened a holiday popup retail space in Madison, Kylee’s Gift Cottage, where they curated over 20 artists in a one-stop holiday gift shop.

The continuous challenge of setting up and tearing down, traveling, staying in a hotel, and everything else related to the art shows is no longer feasible so Michael and Colin are changing their business strategy. With the assistance of Kent Yan of Plato Commercial Real Estate and Dan Erdman of Erdman Enterprises, Kylee’s Gift Cottage will open in a permanent, brick and mortar location in Middleton Hills near the Pick ‘n Save at 6711 Frank Lloyd Wright Avenue, off Century Boulevard. The store will offer Michael and Colin stability while allowing them to continue their love for the art community.

“We aren’t leaving the art community, but making changes,” says Colin. “The pandemic has shown us a new way of operating and developing the business we love.”

Kylee’s Gift Cottage will have a variety of items, including gifts, art, home décor, and holiday things. “Over 30 artists will be joining Different by Design,” says Colin. “It’s an opportunity to visit your favorite artists at any time.”

There will be a Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening on October 22 at 12:00-noon.

The store will be open Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and by appointment starting October 22, just in time for the holiday season. You can find more information at kyleesgiftcottage.com.

About Miss Kylee: Miss Kylee is Michael and Colin’s 8-year-old rescued Chihuahua. She’s widely known and photographed at art shows and very spoiled.