Kylee's Gift Cottage Grand Opening

media release: Due to the pandemic, artists in southern Wisconsin have not been able to display and sell their work. To address this need, Kylee’s Gift Cottage has opened at 6717 Odana Road in Madison. Over 20 permanent and local artists plus 15 visiting artists have come together to present their art for sale.

The store will carry woodworking, jewelry, fiber, mixed media framed art, candles, soap, photography, and much more. You will always find something new each time you visit. The store is full of gift ideas and home décor for the holidays along with art to enjoy year-round. If you miss the pre-pandemic art shows, this is the place to check out.

This temporary store is open Friday and Saturday from 10 am-5 pm and Sunday from 10 am-4 pm, or by appointment. Our grand opening is Saturday, October 10. Each week up to three artists will rotate in the store. The store will be open through December 28, 2020.

Find more information about Kylee’s Gift Cottage at artworksmadison.com or call Colin at 608-712-3440