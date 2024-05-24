La Barbara Electrotango Band

media release:

Julieta Iglesias - piano Janice Lee - violin Ruben Tedesco - bandoneon

Julieta Iglesias is a remarkable Argentine pianist and arranger. Classically trained, with a unique style which combines expression and virtuosity.

She was born in 1985 in Buenos Aires and started her piano studies in 1995 at the “Alberto Williams” Conservatoire. In 2001 she received the 'Lía Cimaglia Espinosa' scholarship and the Santa Cecilia Medal. Since then, she has been performing in important halls in Argentina, Spain, Germany, France, Holland, U.K., Poland, Italy, Sweden, Belgium, Ireland and Hungary.

Julieta graduated from the 'Instituto Universitario Nacional del Arte' where she studied under the guidance of Professor Aldo Antognazzi. She also taught Piano for two years at the same institution. In 2017 she got a Bachelor of Musical Education from 'Conservatorio Superior de Musica de la Ciudad de Bs. As. Astor Piazzolla'.

She has performed solo and with chamber ensembles at important halls in Argentina, the UK, Spain, France, Germany, Holland, , Hungary, Sweden, Italy, Ireland, Belgium, the US and Poland.

In 2005, Julieta won a Mention at the Piano Competition of the Northlands Institute and in 2007 she performed with the Vicente Lopez Orchestra conducted by Maestro Oscar Castro at San Ignacio de Padua Church (Maschwitz).

Julieta was invited to participate in the '1st National Festival of Pianists' in Mar del Plata, Argentina, in 2009. On that opportunity, she performed at Colon Theatre and gave piano and chamber music masterclasses at the 'Luis Gianneo Conservatoire'.

Julieta has been working with many contemporary composers. In 2010, she gave the Première of the piano works by Mauro de María and also released Volume 1 of de María's music, to critical acclaim, and in 2013 she gave the Premiere of Vol. II.

As a professor, she was in charge of the introductory piano course at the 'Instituto Universitario Nacional del Arte' in Bs. As. during 2010 and 2011.

One year later, she attended courses with Maestro Alberto Portugheis in London and Colombes (France), where she also performed with the London Tango Orchestra in Fleet, and as a soloist pianist in London, Madrid and Barcelona.

In 2014 Julieta embarked on her first tour around Europe, supported by the Argentine Government, releasing her first album with classical musical and tango. After that, she was invited to participate in the '15 th Festival Por los caminos del vino' in Mendoza, Argentina. Since then, she has been touring around the world promoting Argentine music combining classical, tango and fusion.

Her first steps into composition were as an arranger. In 2018, Julieta recorded the album 'Astor' which is a tribute to the well-known tango composer and performed it in Argentina and Europe during 2018/2019.

During 2020 she recorded two EP's: 'Piano in Quarantine' and 'My Homages', and one album, 'Londoner'.

In 2021 she released 'Simply Classical' and her first classical fusion work, ‘Londres suena a Serú’, which contains piano arrangements on songs by a very popular Argentine band of the 80’s. She also took part in many projects celebrating Astor Piazzolla's Centenary. Her 'Homage to Piazzolla' for two pianos is one of her most famous arrangements. Later this year, Julieta gave the Premiere of her new versions of 'Adiós Nonino' y 'Primavera Porteña at the closing of the Echoes Festival, performing a recital at the Argentine Ambassador's Residence in London.

In 2022 she went on tour in the US endorsed by the Astor Piazzolla Foundation, releasing her albums ‘Londres suena a Serú’ and 'Astor' plus her new Piazzolla's arrangements launched in London.

On that same year Julieta was invited to participate at the Latinamerican and Caribbean Week in Paris, performing at the Embassy of Argentina in France and at the Maison de l'Argentine; and in September at the Festival of Latin America in London. One month later, she went on tour in Buenos Aires where she played with the well-known drummer Fernando Samalea, and was invited to be part of an homage to Charly Garcia, the Argentine music icon, on a very prestigious TV show.

In 2023 she was the opening act at Fabiana Cantilo's show in London at The Dome - Tufnell park.

Along with her solo career, Julieta regularly performs with her tango fusion trio Baires Connection, featuring Piazzolla’s music at important halls and festivals.

While she continues developing her activity as a classical and tango pianist, Julieta is currently working on the second volume of her tribute to Serú Girán, having been awarded a grant from Help Musicians to undertake this project.