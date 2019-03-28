× Expand A still from "La Bouche" by Camilo Restrepo.

press release: La Bouche: Recent Films by Camilo Restrepo will screen on Thursday, March 28 at Arts + Literature Laboratory, 2021 Winnebago Street. Doors open at 7:15pm and the screening begins at 7:30pm. Admission $5, or free for Arts + Literature Laboratory members.

La Bouche (2017) and Cilaos (2016) are musicals with non-actors that explore the African diaspora and folk tales through music. La impresión de una guerra (2014) examines the material traces of armed conflict in Restrepo’s native Columbia.

The complete program description is also available at the Arts + Literature Laboratory website:

https://artlitlab.org/events/ la-bouche-recent-films-by- camilo-restrepo