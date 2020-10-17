ONLINE: La Calavera Show

× Expand Chicago-based comedian and entrepreneur Janice V. Rodriguez.

media release: Las Locas Comedy is collaborating with the amazing Lady Laughs Comedy to bring you our next show! Enjoy a night of laughs from the comfort of your home!

We’re still LOCA on lockdown! We miss you guys so much but we’re STILL not leaving our house so join us ONLINE for a live show celebrating everything ESPOOKY about October!

Saturday October 17, 2020, show 8pm CST sharp! Please log on at 7:45pm. Stay inside and enjoy a hilarious evening of Latina/Latinx comedians

Hosted by: Janice V Rodriguez (Las Locas Comedy) & Jess Martinez (Las Locas Comedy)

Featuring:

Maria De La Ghetto – LA – (Flappers Comedy Club)

Crist Guzman – TX – (Ha Comedy Fest)

Amy Colon – NJ/NY – (Caroline’s)

Aniria Turney – FL – (Tampa Bay Best New Comic 2017, Chicago Med)

Melissa Duprey – Chicago – (Mikey O Show)

Full bar and menu available FROM YOUR KITCHEN! Hahaha! 2 Drink Minimum (ha!). You will also have the opportunity to tip your favorite comics via Venmo or other app. Info will be shared during show!

1) Click BUY

2) In the new pop up window, click SIGN UP

3) Create a login and password. You will need this info to login and watch the show!

4) Use Paypal or Credit Card to purchase your Ticket!

5) on October 17, come back to this page and click Button again to go back to view page.

NOTE: Tickets are only available for sale through this platform. We are not selling via Eventbrite etc.