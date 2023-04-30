La Carta: Un Mensaje Para Nuestra Tierra (The Letter: A Message for our Earth)

media release: The Catholic Multicultural Center is hosting a screening of the environmental documentary "The Letter Sunday April 30th from 1:00 to 3:30pm. This powerful film features four climate activists from around the world, their heartfelt stories of climate change impacts and action, and their journey to the Vatican to meet with Pope Francis. The film will be shown with dubbed Spanish audio and English subtitles. All are welcome, though we are trying to hold space for Spanish-speakers at this event since the film has been and will be shown at other nearby locations in English in the coming months. The event will include a lunch before the film and brief discussion after. Child care provided for children ages 3 to 11. This event is hosted in collaboration with the Madison Catholic Diocese Office of Hispanic Ministry.

Contact Laura at CMC to register: laura@cmcmadison.org,

https://www.facebook. com/events/1166500387374219