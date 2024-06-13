× Expand Luis Armacanqui The band La Combi in front of a VW van. La Combi

media release: Dance the night away or just relax with family and friends, Concerts on the Rooftop provides a fun and free experience for all! 7:00-9:00pm, William T. Evjue Rooftop Gardens, Monona Terrace. (No rain back up location.) Gates/concessions open at 5:30 pm. Free ticket required for admission, secure ticket through Eventbrite or by calling 608.261.4062.

La Combi is an eclectic Latin Band that gets its name from the “Combi’” buses of Peru, which are the main public transportation. La Combi has something for every Latin American taste, including Peruvian Salsa, Chicha (Peruvian Cumbia), Merengue, Festejo, Bachata and more!