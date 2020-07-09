Fête de Marquette

to Google Calendar - Fête de Marquette - 2020-07-09 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fête de Marquette - 2020-07-09 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fête de Marquette - 2020-07-09 00:00:00 iCalendar - Fête de Marquette - 2020-07-09 00:00:00

McPike Park 202 S. Ingersoll St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

(2019 pick) Madison’s Francophile festival returns with its usual robust assortment of musical talent as well as a variety of ways to enjoy it. Have brunch alongside the old world jazz of the Caravan Gypsy Swing Ensemble on Sunday (9 am). Or, dance all night long to the groovy beats of Stacey Pullen (9:30 pm) on Saturday night during the festival’s Musique Electronique programming. Do not miss Ceux Qui Marchent Debout (pictured, 9:15 pm Saturday and 7:30 pm Sunday), a funky French band that plays vintage brass instruments and electrifies the crowd.

press release: LA FETE DE MARQUETTE  /  McPike Park. 2020: 7/9-12.

Info

McPike Park 202 S. Ingersoll St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Isthmus Picks
Fairs & Festivals, Kids & Family
608-257-4576
to Google Calendar - Fête de Marquette - 2020-07-09 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fête de Marquette - 2020-07-09 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fête de Marquette - 2020-07-09 00:00:00 iCalendar - Fête de Marquette - 2020-07-09 00:00:00