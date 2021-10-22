media release: World-renowned quantum physicist Professor Alberta Pauline Schrödenberg desperately needs your help — the fate and security of the entire world (and more importantly, her funding!) hang in the balance. You’ll have to search her lab, solve mind-blowing puzzles to reveal clues, and hopefully find a way to complete your mission! No prior background in physics is needed.

LabEscape will be open all day Friday, 10/22 (10 a.m.-10 p.m.), Saturday 10/23 ( 9 a.m.-10 p.m.) and Sunday 10/24 (10 a.m.-3 p.m.) at UW-Madison’s Chamberlin Hall. Create a team of 3-7 Agents (or join someone else’s team) and sign up online. For more information, see https://labescape.org/WSF/ , or call 1-815-683-8193 (and leave a message).